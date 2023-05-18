Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 917 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.28.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,848 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,877 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.00 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $314.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

