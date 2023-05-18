Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 366 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $13,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $314.00 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $314.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.15.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.28.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,848 shares of company stock worth $15,050,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

