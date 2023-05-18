Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.92

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.92 and traded as high as C$38.70. Tucows shares last traded at C$38.62, with a volume of 22,621 shares traded.
Tucows Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 476.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.67.
Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($2.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.77 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 44.83% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
