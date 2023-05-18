UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE UDR opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 135.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

UDR Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.