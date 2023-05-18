United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.19

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.19 and traded as low as $18.17. United Bancshares shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.

United Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $57.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

United Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of United Bancshares worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.