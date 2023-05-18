United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 345,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 18.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Stock Up 7.9 %

UCBI stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

