Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 39,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.