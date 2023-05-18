VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,670,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000.

Shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $37.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

