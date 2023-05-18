VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) by 234.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLN. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 408,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Shares of BATS MLN opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

