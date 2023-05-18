Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 2,072 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

