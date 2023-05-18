Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 622,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTR. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $6,323,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 525,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 450,608 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 495,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

