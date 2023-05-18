Wulff Hansen & CO. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
