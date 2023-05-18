Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 320,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

NYSE:WH opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $82.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

