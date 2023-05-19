2,241 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 220,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $56.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

