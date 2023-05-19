237,804 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 237,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,372,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,701,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,090,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $19.98 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

