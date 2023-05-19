2,557 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ASO. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

