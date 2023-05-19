A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

BMEA opened at $32.13 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of -1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,078,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMEA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.