A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 8th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00.
  • On Thursday, April 20th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

BMEA opened at $32.13 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of -1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,078,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMEA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

