ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $34,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $580,929 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

