Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

