AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) CEO Buys $536,179.05 in Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 51,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,970,357.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.90. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.74%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 42.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFCG. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

