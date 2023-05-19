Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Affirm were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Affirm by 339.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $14.69 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.17.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

