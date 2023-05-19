Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $555,450.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $555,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agiliti Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.24, a PEG ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Stories

