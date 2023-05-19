Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $577,593.60 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $577,593.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,061.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $16.22 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 180.24, a PEG ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,906,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,817 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Agiliti by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,403,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 171,850 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Agiliti by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

