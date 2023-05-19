agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Shaker Sells 25,000 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $594,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,327.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Tuesday, April 18th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00.

agilon health Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -102.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $689.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.32 million. Equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of agilon health by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of agilon health by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.