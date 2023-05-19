Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58.
In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Agilysys by 131.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
