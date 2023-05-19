Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Agilysys by 131.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

