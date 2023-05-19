Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,758 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $20,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $293.42 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.01 and a 200-day moving average of $269.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

