Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $679,400.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $679,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,572.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $36,935.20.

On Wednesday, May 10th, James Ralph Scapa sold 5,358 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $363,379.56.

On Monday, April 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $703,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $2,315,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock valued at $805,772,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Altair Engineering by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,683,768 shares of the software’s stock valued at $265,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock valued at $130,377,000 after purchasing an additional 452,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

