Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 281.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

