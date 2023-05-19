Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.2% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $127,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 281.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

