Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 281.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

