American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 222.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 602,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,918. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAT opened at $18.84 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

