American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells $511,244.40 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $511,244.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,566,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,249.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 10,265 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $22,275.05.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $326,899.20.

American Well Stock Performance

AMWL stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in American Well by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 4,427,986 shares during the last quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in American Well by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after buying an additional 3,374,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Well by 1,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Well by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 2,620,624 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.