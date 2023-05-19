Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

AAPL opened at $175.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

