Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

AAPL stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

