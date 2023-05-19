Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 900,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $11,710,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,853,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIT opened at $130.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average of $132.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

