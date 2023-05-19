Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.40. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

