Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,555 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

CWK opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

