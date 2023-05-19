Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 238 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

