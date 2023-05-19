Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys Trading Up 1.5 %

Agilysys stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

