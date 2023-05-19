Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

