Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of APAM opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

