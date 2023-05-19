Arizona State Retirement System Has $517,000 Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

