Arizona State Retirement System Has $518,000 Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Stock Down 1.6 %

AMRC stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

