Arizona State Retirement System Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Articles

