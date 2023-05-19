Arizona State Retirement System Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,449,240,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

