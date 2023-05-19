Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

