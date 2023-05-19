Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Bread Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 383,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1,130.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 443,711 shares of company stock worth $11,595,708 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

BFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

