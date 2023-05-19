Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prothena were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Prothena by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $484,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $154,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $484,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $14,395,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $73.64 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

