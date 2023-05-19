Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in EVERTEC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,694.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,023,694.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,982. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVERTEC Stock Up 1.4 %

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

EVTC stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

EVERTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also

