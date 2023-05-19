Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,083 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after acquiring an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,318,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,794,000 after acquiring an additional 181,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,770 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE NOVA opened at $15.30 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

